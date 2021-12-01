Report: Cavs to be without 2 key role players for Wednesday’s game vs. Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won two straight games, and they’re hoping to make it three on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, they’re going to be without a couple of key players for the contest. Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will both be unavailable against the Miami Heat.

#Cavs Cedi Osman (low back soreness) and Dean Wade (calf strain) are out for tonight's game here in Miami. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) December 1, 2021

Injuries continue to plague the Cavs this season. Osman and Wade aren’t superstars by any means, but they’re legitimate contributors for this squad. Cleveland will have to find a way to get by without them on Wednesday.

Osman is getting 22.2 minutes of action per contest this season. He’s averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Impressively, he’s shooting 43.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Wade, meanwhile, is averaging 22.4 minutes per game. He’s putting up 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

The Cavs are trying to prove to the league that they’re legitimate playoff contenders this season. The squad already has some quality wins on its resume, and a victory over the Heat on Wednesday would certainly qualify as another.

In their last game, the Cavaliers earned a road victory over the Dallas Mavericks. That was the first contest of a three-game road trip for Cleveland.

The Cavs are 11-10 on the season. Several teams in the Eastern Conference have that record, creating a big jam in the middle of the standings. Cleveland could take a step in front of some of those teams with a win on Wednesday.

After this matchup with the Heat, the Cavs have a date with the Washington Wizards on Friday. That game will serve as another good test for Cleveland.