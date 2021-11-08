Cavs news: Jarrett Allen named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

On Monday, the NBA named Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Allen, 23, helped lead the Cavaliers to an undefeated week.

In the Cavs’ current four-game winning streak, Allen is averaging 20.5 points on 63.3 percent shooting from the field on top of 16.3 rebounds per game.

During one of the Cavs’ recent signature wins against the Portland Trail Blazers, Allen stopped superstar Damian Lillard from getting an easy look on a potential game-tying shot.

On the season, Allen is collecting a career-high 14.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He’s showed the league he is one of the most promising young centers.

The franchise really hit the mark with acquiring Allen. The team acquired him in the deal that shipped James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

In 51 contests in Cleveland last season, the University of Texas product averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 boards and 1.4 blocks per game. It was enough of a sample size for the Cavs to extend him.

The Cavs awarded Allen a massive five-year, $100 million contract during the 2021 offseason. Clearly, the decision has been paying off for the organization that hasn’t been to the playoffs in three years.

While the Cavs are enjoying an auspicious start to the season, they came down with some bad news on Monday. The franchise announced that burgeoning guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus.

Sexton, who is a vital part of the Cavs’ offense, is putting up 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest this season. The Cavs and him were unable to reach a contract extension earlier this season.

The Cavs play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.