Ricky Rubio makes NBA history with career performance in Cavs win over Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Ricky Rubio made history with his epic performance on Sunday.

He became the first player in league history to rack up at least 30 points, 10 assists and eight made 3-pointers when entering a game off the bench.

Ricky Rubio tonight: 37 PTS (career-high)

10 AST

8-9 3P (career-high) He is the first player in NBA history with 30+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ threes in a game off the bench. pic.twitter.com/FPh7PE0Beh — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 8, 2021

Rubio’s fantastic showing was a major key to the Cavs’ 126-109 win over the New York Knicks. The 31-year-old is starting to look like a very valuable addition for Cleveland.

Rubio wasn’t the only Cavs player with a strong effort on Sunday, though. Rookie Evan Mobley went for 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He shot 11-for-15 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep, which is a great sign.

Jarrett Allen also made a big impact with 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. He’s becoming one of the top young big men in the NBA.

When all was said and done, the Cavs walked away with their fourth straight victory. Cleveland is 7-4 on the season. It’s early, but it looks like the team might end up being a factor in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

Before the season started, very few folks thought this Cavaliers team was going to have a strong campaign. Perhaps that gave Cleveland’s players some added motivation because the squad is certainly playing some inspired basketball.

The Cavs now have some time off and will be back in action on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Cleveland’s next four games will all be at home.

If Cleveland can keep things rolling over the next few contests, it might be able to take a leap in the Eastern Conference standings.