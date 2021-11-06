J.B Bickerstaff’s message after Cavs comeback win: ‘There’s something special brewing in that locker room’

The Cleveland Cavaliers got an exciting 102-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, giving Cleveland its third straight win.

Amid the winning streak, optimism seems to be running high. After Friday’s game, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff explained that there’s something “special” going on in the Cleveland locker room.

“There’s something special brewing in that locker room,” Bickerstaff said. “Everybody wants to be a part of it.”

The Cavs are one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season so far. Despite being pegged by many folks as one of the worst teams in the league before the season started, Cleveland is 6-4 through 10 games.

It’s early, but if the regular season were to end today, the Cavs would find themselves in the play-in tournament.

Star big man Jarrett Allen, who had a monster showing in the victory over the Raptors, spoke about the Cavs’ ability to play as a team.

“It’s a lot of fun to play with these guys,” Allen said. “Everybody is super talented; nobody is selfish on this team.”

Allen finished Friday’s game with 16 points and 15 boards.

Cleveland is still winning games despite being down multiple key players. Once Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen and Isaac Okoro are able to return, the Cavs will be in even better shape.

Love took to Twitter at the end of Friday’s game to express his excitement over his team’s win.

Cavs fans have certainly missed rooting for a winning team. Cleveland is searching for its first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign, which is also the last time the organization made the playoffs.