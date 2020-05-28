Collin Sexton Surprises 20 Graduating Students With $20,000 Scholarships

Cleveland Cavaliers sophomore Collin Sexton is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

The guard teamed up with Foot Locker to surprise 20 outstanding students from the Foot Locker Scholar Athlete Program with $20,000 scholarships.

“Foot Locker has always been committed to inspiring and empowering young people through education and sports,” Sexton told the students. “Because of that you have been chosen for this year’s Foot Locker Scholar Athletes, which means you are only one out of 20 to receive this award. Because of your hard work and dedication, you will receive a $20,000 scholarship.”

Sexton, 21, is one the league’s rising stars.

In addition to the marvelous work he’s doing off the court, Sexton has been giving Cavs fans a ton of hope.

Before the novel coronavirus forced the NBA to suspend the 2019-20 season, Sexton was having a breakout campaign.

The guard was putting up 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season.

In Cleveland’s last five games before the announcement of the suspension, the second-year pro was putting up 30.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

The Cavs selected Sexton with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. While the Cavs have been ravaged by losses over the last two seasons, Sexton’s emergence has provided the team with a bright future.

There is no official timetable for when the 2019-20 season will resume.