Report: Cavs make important decisions regarding futures of 3 youngsters

- Updated: October 30, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised the fourth-year contract options for youngsters Darius Garland and Dylan Windler.
In addition, they picked up the third-year option on sophomore Isaac Okoro.
#Cavs have exercised the fourth-year contract options on Darius Garland and Dylan Windler and the third-year option on Isaac Okoro.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) October 30, 2021
The Cavs selected Garland with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. In the same draft, they selected Windler with the No. 26 pick.
Garland, 21, has blossomed into one of the best young point guards in the league.
He put up 17.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.4 boards per game last season. The guard is beloved by other stars across the league. Executives envision Garland as a breakout candidate this season.
The 25-year-old Windler has been hampered by injuries over the course of his short career in the league. The sharpshooter collected 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 31 contests last season.
Okoro, 20, was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Auburn University product averaged a modest 9.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during his rookie season. Okoro flourished on the defensive end and showed his potential as one of the league’s bright young defenders.
