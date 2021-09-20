Report: Executives see Darius Garland as NBA’s top breakout candidate for 2021-22 season

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Darius Garland seems to be getting some respect this offseason.

Hoops Hype conducted a poll in which 15 NBA executives were asked for their top three breakout candidates for the upcoming season. Garland received 24.0 percent of the maximum amount of possible points, putting him at the very top of the list.

“In theory, you’re picking a younger player who hasn’t broken out yet because of some reason, whether it’s either injuries or team dynamics, and they still have to have untapped upside,” one executive told Hoops Hype. “Garland checks those boxes.”

It sounds like folks are very high on the 21-year-old’s upside for the 2021-22 season.

“I think Garland’s kind of gotten lost in the shuffle in terms of people knowing who he is because of Colin Sexton,” a scout told Hoops Hype. “If he stays healthy, I like picking him.”

Garland took a big leap from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign, and he’d presumably love to take another step forward in the 2021-22 season.

The former first-round pick finished last season with averages of 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He knocked down 45.1 percent of his shots from the field and 39.5 percent of his shots from deep.

He’s undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players on a Cavs team that features many rising stars. The organization would surely love to see its youngsters continue to progress in the 2021-22 campaign.