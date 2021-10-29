Report: Ricky Rubio was ‘not thrilled’ about being traded to Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Ricky Rubio was reportedly not pumped about being traded to the team over the offseason.

The Cavs acquired the veteran from the Minnesota Timberwolves in July.

“Without getting too far out over my skis and getting aggregated too much, Ricky Rubio, from what I understand, was not thrilled about being traded to Cleveland,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said during an episode of the Hoop Collective podcast. “And at this point in his career, I don’t really blame him.”

Last month, Rubio explained that he wanted to play for a title contender. Obviously, the Cavs don’t exactly fit that description.

Still, the 31-year-old has done an admirable job making an impact for the Cavs this season, primarily as a bench player. So far, he has been one of the team’s most valuable offseason additions.

The point guard is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest. He’s shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep.

Rubio has never won an NBA title, and it’s clear that he wants to. Fortunately, he’s still playing at a high level, and it seems like it’s not too late for him to accomplish that goal at some point before his career ends.

While the Cavs aren’t likely to challenge for the championship this season, the idea of Cleveland stealing a postseason bid isn’t unrealistic. The team is 3-2 on the young season and seems to be playing some inspired basketball.

Rubio and the Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday for a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.