- Report: Ricky Rubio was ‘not thrilled’ about being traded to Cavs
- J.B. Bickerstaff unveils which Cavs player deserves the biggest shout-out so far this season
- J.B. Bickerstaff lauds Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio for making exemplary sacrifice for Cavs
- Video: Collin Sexton annihilates Clippers defender with filthy left-handed dunk
- Report: Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in Kevin Love
- Video: Heated Ricky Rubio gets in Denver player’s face during Cavs-Nuggets game
- Former NBA executive says prediction that Evan Mobley will be ‘Chris Bosh 2.0’ has been ‘undersold’
- LeBron James’ epic statement directed at Cavs after being named to 75 greatest NBA players list
- Kevin Love makes lofty prediction about Evan Mobley’s career after he lifts Cavs to first win of season
- J.B. Bickerstaff says Evan Mobley reminded him of Kevin Garnett in Cavs win over Hawks
Report: Ricky Rubio was ‘not thrilled’ about being traded to Cavs
- Updated: October 29, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Ricky Rubio was reportedly not pumped about being traded to the team over the offseason.
The Cavs acquired the veteran from the Minnesota Timberwolves in July.
“Without getting too far out over my skis and getting aggregated too much, Ricky Rubio, from what I understand, was not thrilled about being traded to Cleveland,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said during an episode of the Hoop Collective podcast. “And at this point in his career, I don’t really blame him.”
Last month, Rubio explained that he wanted to play for a title contender. Obviously, the Cavs don’t exactly fit that description.
Still, the 31-year-old has done an admirable job making an impact for the Cavs this season, primarily as a bench player. So far, he has been one of the team’s most valuable offseason additions.
The point guard is averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest. He’s shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep.
Rubio has never won an NBA title, and it’s clear that he wants to. Fortunately, he’s still playing at a high level, and it seems like it’s not too late for him to accomplish that goal at some point before his career ends.
While the Cavs aren’t likely to challenge for the championship this season, the idea of Cleveland stealing a postseason bid isn’t unrealistic. The team is 3-2 on the young season and seems to be playing some inspired basketball.
Rubio and the Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday for a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login