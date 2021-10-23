NBA source blasts critics for giving Kevin Love pass on mental health but attacking Ben Simmons

An NBA source recently called out folks who have been understanding about the mental health challenges of Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love while not giving Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons the same treatment.

“So Kevin Love, everybody else can tell you about their mental exhaustion, and you pay attention to it,” the source said to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But in this case, you don’t pay attention to it, because he got four years left on his deal.”

Love has been very open in recent years about his struggles with his mental health. He is a major advocate for those struggling with mental health, as it’s clearly something that hits close to home for him.

In the case of Simmons, the three-time All-Star recently told the Sixers that he isn’t “mentally ready” to take the floor after the turbulent offseason he went through with the organization.

Still, a lot of fans have been quick to call him out and give him a hard time. This is likely a product of fans being aggravated with the way he has handled his desire to leave Philadelphia.

It’s an interesting observation from the league source, as there’s undoubtedly a difference between the way folks have perceived Love and Simmons regarding their mental health.