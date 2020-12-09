Report: Several opposing executives believe Cavs will trade Andre Drummond before opening night

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond last season, there were questions about whether the big man would be a part of the team’s future.

Now, with the 2020-21 NBA season on the horizon, many executives around the league think the Cavs will deal Drummond before opening night.

“Several opposing executives contacted by OutKick over the past several days said they believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade center Andre Drummond, perhaps before the start of the season,” wrote Sam Amico.

The 6-foot-11, 280-pound center is entering the final season of his current contract. The Cavs have discussed a contract extension with him, but both sides have failed to come to terms.

One trade that was reportedly being discussed would’ve sent Drummond to the Boston Celtics for sharpshooting swingman Gordon Hayward. However, Hayward instead joined the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal.

At age 27 and with averages of 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots last season, Drummond should have some real value around the league.