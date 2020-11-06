Report: Cavs have put Kevin Love back on NBA trade market

The future of Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love seems to be unclear once again.

After the Cavs failed to trade Love prior to last season’s trade deadline, it’s looking like the team is looking for potential suitors as the offseason goes on.

Brian Windhorst recently broke down the latest basketball news out of Cleveland and added that Love could be traded.

“I was talking to an executive the other day, just this week, and I said, ‘Yeah, I heard that Kevin Love was back on the trade market,'” he said. “And he laughed, and he goes, ‘Please tell me when he was off the trade market.’”

There is no doubt that Love has seemingly been on the trade market for years. In fact, even before LeBron James left the Cavs in 2018, trade rumors circulated Love at times.

However, those rumors have certainly picked up since James left and the Cavs entered a full rebuilding project.

While Love is no longer the beast he was during his prime years, he is still a formidable player in the league. Last season, Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He could certainly contribute to a contender in a meaningful way.

Only time will tell if the rumors prove to be correct this time.