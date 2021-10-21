Report: Cavs having Evan Mobley emulate Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are pulling elements from the playing styles of several NBA legends and using those pieces to help rookie Evan Mobley grow.

“The Cavs are already trying to pull pieces from different players, past and present, for Mobley to emulate,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “[Kevin] Garnett’s positioning and defensive recognition. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s length and speed with the ball in his hands, being able to play off the catch and attack bigger defenders. Dirk Nowitzki’s footwork. [Anthony] Davis’ rebound-and-run as well as paint protection. “They’re not comparing Mobley to those players. They’re not asking him to become those guys as a rookie. It’s just a recognition that he’s capable of doing some of the same things and would benefit from implementing those aspects. The hope is they will foster a special, two-way difference-maker who can one day lift them back to prominence.”

The Cavs clearly have high hopes for Mobley. In fact, the team reportedly already believes that he has altered the trajectory of the organization.

That’s high praise for the youngster, especially after just one regular season game at the NBA level. He made his debut on Wednesday in the Cavs’ season opener.

Mobley looked great in the opener. He dropped 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, and he even knocked down a shot from beyond the arc. He also racked up nine rebounds and six assists.

The Cavs didn’t get the win, but the University of Southern California product gave the organization and its fans another reason to be optimistic about the future. Mobley’s growth will be something to watch for the entirety of the 2021-22 season and beyond.