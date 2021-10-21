- Report: Cavs believe that Evan Mobley has already ‘changed the trajectory of the franchise’
Report: Cavs believe that Evan Mobley has already ‘changed the trajectory of the franchise’
- Updated: October 21, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have barely seen rookie Evan Mobley play basketball against NBA competition.
Yet, the lottery pick is already being seen as a transformational figure for the franchise.
“He’s changed the trajectory of the franchise,” a source told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
Mobley, 20, was the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The youngster made his debut against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. He put up an encouraging 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes.
The Cavaliers lost their opener to the Grizzlies by a score of 132-121. Nonetheless, they are beamish about their future with Mobley.
As a matter of fact, numerous general managers around the league believe Mobley will be the best player from his class in five years. In addition, one of center’s teammates thinks he could be come a $500 million player.
The Cavs take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
