Report: Former Cavs guard Delonte West arrested for resisting officer and disorderly intoxication

According to a report, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West was arrested in Florida Tuesday night.

“Police said Delonte West, who played for multiple teams, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, was arrested following an incident with officers,” wrote Scott Sutton of WPTV. “A case report from Boynton Beach police said that just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the department’s lobby, located at 2100 High Ridge Road, for an individual yelling and banging on the glass doors. “The report states that West, 38, was screaming profanities while holding an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka.”

It sounds like West had an odd exchange with the police officers that handled the situation.

“Officers said when he began to walk away while still screaming, they ordered him to stop,” Sutton wrote. “When he refused, they then commanded him to place the open containers of alcohol on the sidewalk. “The report said West complied with those demands, however, when he stood back up, he began to place his hands inside the waistband of his pants. “Police said one officer unholstered and initialized a Taser and continued to give verbal commands. Officers said West complied, dropped to his knees with his hands in the air and was handcuffed. “When they tried to secure him in the back of a patrol vehicle, they said the former NBA player ‘continued to be belligerent and screaming profanities and obscure rants.'”

West is being charged with a handful of crimes as a result of the incident.

“West faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container,” Sutton wrote. “Jail records indicate he was released on bail at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday.”

It’s an unfortunate development for West, who has had his fair share of struggles.

After a photo vent viral that showed West asking for money on the street last year, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took it upon himself to get West some help.

It seemed like things had been going well for West since then, but this is certainly a devastating setback.

Hopefully, the former NBA pro will be able to get things back on track in the near future.