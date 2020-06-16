Spencer Dinwiddie Mocks Andre Drummond After He Says He’s Going to Start Modeling

On Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Andre Drummond told his followers on Instagram that he was thinking about getting into modeling.

Without hesitation, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie shot down Drummond’s idea and roasted him in the process.

Drummond, 26, has been active in the entertainment sphere during quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been rapping, conducting Instagram Live conversations, posting Tik Tok videos and more.

Still, Dinwiddie isn’t sold on the center’s potential modeling career.

Both players shared time together on the Detroit Pistons for a couple of seasons. While Dinwiddie didn’t get much playing time during his Pistons days, he is now an emerging star with the Nets.

On the season, the 6-foot-5 pro is putting up a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game.

Drummond’s days with the Pistons are over as well. The Cavs acquired the former All-Star in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick in February.

While Drummond’s sample size with the Cavs this season was small due to the coronavirus pandemic, the big man was productive with his new team.

As a member of the Cavs, he posted 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in eight games this year.