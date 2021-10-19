‘Disappointed’ Collin Sexton speaks publicly on not reaching contract extension with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers star Collin Sexton recently met with the media and spoke about his feelings on his contract situation.

The Cavs failed to reach an agreement with Sexton on a contract extension prior to Monday’s deadline.

“Just pretty much disappointed,” Sexton said when asked about his reaction to the contract situation. “Just disappointed, but I know they want me here. So, just a little disappointed, but at the end of the day, we move on and tomorrow is the day.”

Sexton seems to have a good attitude about the situation. With the Cavs’ 2021-22 season set to begin on Wednesday, it’s good to see that the youngster is in good spirits.

Sexton is looking to build off of his impressive 2020-21 campaign. He emerged as one of the league’s top young scorers and averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Cavs have high hopes for their upcoming season, and if they’re going to challenge for a playoff bid, they’re going to need a strong year out of Sexton.

Cleveland’s regular season will get underway Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Cavs are looking to start things off with a victory.