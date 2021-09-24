Darius Garland shares lofty expectation that Cavs locker room has for upcoming NBA season

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Darius Garland recently revealed that the team has extremely high expectations for its 2021-22 campaign.

“In our locker room, our expectations are to make the playoffs,” Garland said during a podcast appearance. “The league is very balanced this year, so it’s going to be tough, but I think we’ve got the guys and the mindset to do it.”

If the Cavs want to make the playoffs in the upcoming season, Garland will have to be one of the major drivers in pursuit of that goal. The youngster is on a great trajectory, and he’s looking to take another step forward in the 2021-22 campaign.

In the 2020-21 season, Garland averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He knocked down 45.1 percent of his shots from the field and 39.5 percent of his shots from deep.

The 21-year-old is just one of many young stars on Cleveland’s roster. Young talent is the team’s strength, and if things pan out in the 2021-22 season, then the Cavs may very well challenge for a playoff bid.

Above all, it’s great to hear that the team has lofty expectations for the season. A playoff berth would be a massive accomplishment for the organization amid its rebuild.