Larry Nance Jr. defends Collin Sexton, calls the anonymous scout that ripped him a ‘moron’

An anonymous NBA scout recently told Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix that he believes Cleveland Cavaliers star Collin Sexton is an “a–hole” and added that “none of his teammates like him.”

After the scout’s quote started circulating on social media, former Cavs big man Larry Nance Jr. came to Sexton’s defense.

Nance argued that the scout is a “moron” with “zero knowledge” of what’s going on in Cleveland.

Whoever said this is a moron with zero knowledge of anything going on in Cleveland. I’d hide behind anonymity too if I was this bad at my job https://t.co/0QoeHnqrah — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 15, 2021

Nance’s time with the Cavs came to an end when he was included in the deal that brought Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland. Many Cavaliers fans were sad to see him go.

Although his stint with the organization is over, it’s clear that he still supports his former teammates.

In Nance’s final season with the Cavs, he posted averages of 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from deep.

He’ll look to make a big impact in the upcoming season with the Portland Trail Blazers, who are trying to get over the hump and challenge for an NBA title.