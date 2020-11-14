- Report: Veteran big man would ‘love to play’ for Cavs as free agency nears
Larry Nance Jr. offers high praise for Miami Marlins’ historic hire of Kim Ng
- Updated: November 14, 2020
For the first time ever, the MLB will have a female general manager after the Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng for the position.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. expressed his excitement for the historic move.
The hiring of the 51-year-old Ng was 15 years in the making. She first interviewed for a general manager position with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005.
Now, not only is she the first woman to serve as general manager in any of the major professional leagues in North America, Ng is also the first person of Asian descent to hold the position in the MLB.
In the past years, the NBA has also been commended for its efforts to promote racial and gender diversity. There is a growing number of women that currently serve as either CEO or president of an NBA franchise.
The number of female assistant coaches is also on the rise. In fact, it seems like it is only matter of time when the league sees its first female head coach.
