Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Guarantee While Comparing Kawhi Leonard to Michael Jordan

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost two games in a row in their series against the Denver Nuggets and are now in a win-or-go-home Game 7.

It’s been quite a shock to see the Clippers, helmed by superstar Kawhi Leonard, come up short in the last two games.

That’s why former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins thinks Leonard will not fall short in the pivotal Game 7.

Perkins compared the defending NBA Finals MVP to all-time great Michael Jordan when he all but guaranteed a Clippers win in Tuesday night’s game.

It’s No way in Hell the Clippers are losing this Game 7….Kawhi “Jordan” Leonard is going to EPIC tonight!!! On the other hand if they do lose tonight y’all are going to have to Block me off this App. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 15, 2020

Leonard has played well in the series. He’s averaging 26.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game through the first six games. However, he has not managed to overcome his teammates’ weaknesses.

He has also not been able to stop the Nuggets from coming back from major deficits to earn tough wins. In fact, in the Nuggets came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half of Game 6 to win, 111-98.

Now, it’s up to Leonard to prove that he is a winner at the same level as Jordan.

If he fails to close out the series tonight, chances are good his reputation as one of the most dangerous closers in league will take a serious hit.