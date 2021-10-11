- ESPN hands Cleveland Cavaliers ultimate disrespect in future power rankings
ESPN hands Cleveland Cavaliers ultimate disrespect in future power rankings
- Updated: October 11, 2021
ESPN dissed the Cleveland Cavaliers in its recent future power rankings.
The site ranked every team in the NBA based on each organization’s projected success over the next three seasons, and the Cavs ranked last in the league. It was the third straight time that the Cavs came up last on the list.
“For a third consecutive time, the Cleveland Cavaliers sit dead last in these rankings,” wrote Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in July’s draft, provides some optimism for the future. Still, Cleveland ranks 28th in players, 29th in market and 29th in management, a combination that keeps the Cavaliers anchored to the bottom. The conundrum surrounding Kevin Love — who is owed $60 million this year and next — continues to hang over a team that’s trying to build around its young talent.”
ESPN isn’t alone in its belief that the Cavs are in a rough spot. According to a report, some executives around the NBA believe the Cavaliers might be the worst team in the league.
Cleveland is certainly hoping to prove the naysayers wrong in the 2021-22 season. Given all of the outside noise, the team should have no shortage of motivation.
The Cavs have lots of young talent, and the hope is that the talent will soon turn into wins. Cleveland hasn’t made the playoff since LeBron James’ departure.
The Cavs will open their 2021-22 regular season next week. They’ll face the Memphis Grizzlies on the road in their season opener.
