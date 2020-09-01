Report: Cavs Looking at These 3 Players With No. 5 Overall Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly comfortable with choosing one of three top draft prospects who figure to be available when the team makes its top pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com recently offered an overall assessment of the Cavaliers.

Regarding their No. 5 overall pick, the team appears comfortable choosing among forward Isaac Okoro, guard Devin Vassell or wing player Deni Avdija. The report also indicates that the Cavs may be willing to trade the pick for the right price.

“According to league sources, the Cavaliers are fairly comfortable with selecting between Isaac Okoro, Devin Vassell or Deni Avdija with the fifth overall pick,” Dammarell wrote. “All three of those players make perfect sense for the team as well. The Cavaliers have a dire need for depth on the perimeter and the defensive potential Okoro and Vassell provide is invaluable. But, those same sources also shared that Cleveland is open to trading the pick as well – just as long as it brings back a player that can contribute immediately to the team’s aspirations next season.”

Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert has previously indicated that he’s expecting the team to show progress after two seasons of struggling to find much success.

Any of the three players would be an asset to the Cavs’ roster and would help to fill areas of weakness.

It’s uncertain who the Cavaliers would be able to obtain by dealing that fifth pick in the draft, though one anonymous NBA executive believes that a trade is the route the Cavs will end up taking.

The draft is currently scheduled for October, which gives the Cavaliers the opportunity to further explore their options.

After two lean years, the need for the Cavs to make the right choice with their most valuable pick is clear.