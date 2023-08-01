Report: Cavs more likely to sign lower-profile veteran for cheap if they add anyone

There are still some high-profile free agents on the board in the 2023 NBA offseason, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a few of them.

However, according to a new report, the Cavs are more likely to add a “lower-profile veteran” if they sign anyone at all. It sounds like they are looking to add another inside player.

“But sources told Hoops Wire the Cavs, if they sign anyone, are more likely to add a lower-profile veteran who would come cheaper,” wrote NBA insider Sam Amico. “They are believed to be focused on adding another inside player.”

Cleveland’s additions of Max Strus and Georges Niang have gotten most of the attention this offseason, but the team has also made some other notable moves, including the acquisition of Damian Jones.

Between Niang and Jones, the Cavs have added a couple of solid rotation pieces to their frontcourt, giving them depth behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The fact that they’re still looking for more may indicate how much they value having several options at the 4 and 5.

The Cavs are likely aware of the fact that their frontcourt was embarrassed by Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Cleveland couldn’t keep up with New York’s physical style of play, as Robinson essentially erased Mobley and Allen from the series.

To improve in that area, the biggest key for the Cavs is to have Mobley and Allen take a step forward from a physicality standpoint, but having other options to plug in during certain situations may also help.

The Cavs are trying to keep the ball rolling in the right direction in the 2023-24 campaign. All things considered, they’ve had two productive seasons in a row, and now, they’re trying to make it three.

But expectations are changing, and given the roster that Cleveland has, many folks want to see the team go on a deep playoff run in the upcoming season. Any series win in the playoffs would be the organization’s first since 2018.

With the fall months approaching and NBA regular season getting closer, it won’t be long before the Cavs get a chance to show the basketball world what they’re capable of with their new group.