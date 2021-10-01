Evan Mobley shares toughest part of his transition to NBA with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley recently opened up about speed being the toughest part of transitioning to the professional level.

“It’s definitely played a lot different than college,” Mobley said of the NBA. “You have to adjust to that. But I feel like I’m adjusting pretty fast, pretty well. I feel like I’m ready to come out and do well. I feel like I’m just ready for anything that comes my way. I’m just gonna take it day-by-day, night-by-night, minute-by-minute, and just do the best I can. Whatever the result is, that’s the result.”

Mobley certainly has many years of development in front of him, but it figures to be an exciting journey. The youngster has a very high ceiling at the NBA level.

The 7-footer spent just one season at the collegiate level at the University of Southern California. There, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest.

He has a very unique skill set for a big man, and the Cavs are hoping to utilize it to the best of their ability. Mobley’s development might be a bit of a project, but he’s also capable of making an immediate impact for this team.

Cleveland has missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, and the organization would love for that streak to end in the 2021-22 campaign. The Cavs have an exciting roster, and there’s a chance they could surprise some folks this year.