Report: Jarrett Allen misses 2nd day of Cavs training camp due to injury

According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen missed the second day of training camp on Wednesday due to ankle soreness.

Additionally, Isaac Okoro was reportedly held out due to an illness, but it sounds like it’s not related to COVID-19. He will likely be able to return in the near future.

#Cavs Jarrett Allen (ankle soreness) and Isaac Okoro (illness not related to COVID-19) were held out of practice today on Day 2 of training camp. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 29, 2021

The extent of Allen’s ankle issue is unknown. There is plenty of time for him to get healthy before the start of the regular season, but there’s always a chance the issue could linger.

The Cavs are certainly hoping for the best. Allen projects to be a major part of the team’s frontcourt in the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old is coming off of a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged a double-double. He posted averages of 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field.

An update will hopefully be provided on Allen at some point this week.