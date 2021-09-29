- Report: Jarrett Allen misses 2nd day of Cavs training camp due to injury
- J.B. Bickerstaff declares that Cavs are ‘fed up’ and ‘want to win basketball games’
- Report: J.B. Bickerstaff and Kevin Love have had multiple talks regarding Cavs’ frontcourt jam
- Cavs showing long-term interest in Collin Sexton with latest comments from Koby Altman
- Larry Nance Jr. says Ohio is ‘behind in the times’ while uplifting ‘progressive’ Portland
- Kevin Love claims that the contract buyout talks with the Cavs have ‘never been a thing’
- Koby Altman doesn’t believe contract situation will impact Collin Sexton’s drive or style of play
- Report: Dylan Windler will be ready for training camp, could have ‘prominent’ role for Cavs this season
- Kevin Love takes direct shot at Jerry Colangelo for Team USA debacle: ‘F–k him’
- Darius Garland says he’s adding things Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving do to his game
Report: Jarrett Allen misses 2nd day of Cavs training camp due to injury
- Updated: September 29, 2021
According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen missed the second day of training camp on Wednesday due to ankle soreness.
Additionally, Isaac Okoro was reportedly held out due to an illness, but it sounds like it’s not related to COVID-19. He will likely be able to return in the near future.
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (ankle soreness) and Isaac Okoro (illness not related to COVID-19) were held out of practice today on Day 2 of training camp.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 29, 2021
The extent of Allen’s ankle issue is unknown. There is plenty of time for him to get healthy before the start of the regular season, but there’s always a chance the issue could linger.
The Cavs are certainly hoping for the best. Allen projects to be a major part of the team’s frontcourt in the 2021-22 season.
The 23-year-old is coming off of a 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged a double-double. He posted averages of 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field.
An update will hopefully be provided on Allen at some point this week.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login