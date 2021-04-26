- Report: Collin Sexton to remain out vs. Toronto Raptors
Report: Collin Sexton to remain out vs. Toronto Raptors
- Updated: April 26, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton will remain out of action when the team takes on the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
#Cavs Collin Sexton is still going to be out tonight against Toronto. And I’m hearing he’s not going to be the only one. End of a road trip. Second of a back-to-back. Coming off a loss that essentially ended their Play-In hopes.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 26, 2021
Sexton, 22, missed Sunday’s contest against the Washington Wizards due to a concussion. The Cavs lost to the Wizards by a score of 119-110.
The rising star reportedly suffered the injury during the first half of Friday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams the Cavs lost to in the last few days are ahead of them in the standings.
Of course, the Cavs are fighting for a slot in the play-in tournament. The Cavs hold a 21-39 spot and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Now, they’ll be without their starting guard for another pivotal game. Sexton is putting up a career-high 24.5 points and 4.1 assists per game this season.
The Cavs recently lost forward Taurean Prince for the remainder of the year.
