Larry Nance Jr. says Ohio is ‘behind in the times’ while uplifting ‘progressive’ Portland

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. seems happy to be with the Portland Trail Blazers and out of the city of Cleveland.

Nance took a little shot at Cleveland culture, not the Cavs, when explaining what he likes about Portland.

Larry Nance Jr.: "Ohio is a little … behind in the times. Portland is very progressive and I love that. I think I'm going to fit in a lot better here." Also says he's a huge soccer fan and is looking forward to taking his daughter to Timbers and Thorns matches. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) September 27, 2021

The 28-year old was traded to Cleveland during the 2017-18 season and spent the past few seasons with the Cavs.

Nance dealt with injuries in the 2020-21 season, and he only appeared in 35 games for the Cavs.

However, he still averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3.

Now on his third team in his NBA career, Nance is hoping to fit in with the Blazers and help lead Portland to the playoffs.

The Blazers have been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round in each of the past two seasons.