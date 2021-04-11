- Report: Cavs could be without Collin Sexton and Darius Garland vs. Pelicans
Report: Cavs could be without Collin Sexton and Darius Garland vs. Pelicans
- Updated: April 11, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, and things don’t look to be getting any easier.
The Cavs reportedly could be without both Collin Sexton and Darius Garland for today’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Both players are considered questionable for tonight’s game, as Garland is nursing a sprained right ankle and Sexton is dealing with a left groin strain.
#Cavs could be without starting backcourt tonight vs. Pelicans. Darius Garland (sprained right ankle) & Collin Sexton (left groin strain) both questionable, along with recently signed 10-day F-C Mfiondu Kabengele (sprained right ankle).
— Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) April 11, 2021
The Cavs are just 19-33 this season, and losing both Garland and Sexton would be a major blow to Cleveland’s offense.
Sexton is averaging 24.1 points per game this season to lead the team and is shooting 48.0 percent from the field.
Garland is another major contributor, averaging 16.9 points per game. He is also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest.
The Cavs are looking to rebound after Saturday night’s shellacking, but it could be another rough night if neither of their starting guards can suit up.
