Kevin Love claims that the contract buyout talks with the Cavs have ‘never been a thing’

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love claimed on Monday that his rumored buyout talks with the organization have “never been a thing.”

There have been numerous reports throughout the offseason regarding a potential buyout between Love and the Cavs, but the big man is clearly refuting those rumors.

Many folks feel that Love is no longer a good fit with the organization, but he’s likely going to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

The veteran might see a decreased role this season due to the team’s emphasis on developing its young stars. Plus, Love isn’t the player he used to be. The 33-year-old averaged just 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest over a mere 25 games in the 2020-21 season.

Love helped the Cavs win an NBA title in the 2015-16 campaign, and he’ll forever be a legend in the city for that. However, he’s not much of an asset at this point in time.