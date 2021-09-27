- Kevin Love claims that the contract buyout talks with the Cavs have ‘never been a thing’
- Updated: September 27, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love claimed on Monday that his rumored buyout talks with the organization have “never been a thing.”
Love on buyout talks: “Never been a thing.”
— Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) September 27, 2021
There have been numerous reports throughout the offseason regarding a potential buyout between Love and the Cavs, but the big man is clearly refuting those rumors.
Many folks feel that Love is no longer a good fit with the organization, but he’s likely going to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.
The veteran might see a decreased role this season due to the team’s emphasis on developing its young stars. Plus, Love isn’t the player he used to be. The 33-year-old averaged just 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest over a mere 25 games in the 2020-21 season.
Love helped the Cavs win an NBA title in the 2015-16 campaign, and he’ll forever be a legend in the city for that. However, he’s not much of an asset at this point in time.
