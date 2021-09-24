Darius Garland says he’s adding things Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving do to his game

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is on a great trajectory, and many Cavs fans think he’ll be a superstar in the near future.

Given some of the players that he is styling his game after, it’s no surprise that he has the look of a future superstar.

The youngster recently spoke about a few players who inspire his style of play.

“I watch a lot of guys,” Garland said during a podcast appearance. “Stephen Curry. Kyrie Irving. Chris Paul. I like Damian Lillard a lot. I try to take bits of pieces in their games and put them in mine.”

When fans think of Curry, Irving, Paul and Lillard, they likely associate those players with a few different things. Elite ball-handling is likely one of those things as well as fantastic playmaking and 3-point shooting.

Many of those skills can be seen in Garland’s game. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He shot 45.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.

The former first-round pick would love to take his game to the next level in the 2021-22 season, and during the podcast appearance, he even talked about his desire to help the Cavs snatch a playoff bid.

The upcoming season will be Garland’s third at the NBA level. Time will tell how his campaign unfolds.