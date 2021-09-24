- Darius Garland says he’s adding things Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving do to his game
- Darius Garland shares lofty expectation that Cavs locker room has for upcoming NBA season
- Report: Cavs looking to add ‘1 more wing guy’ to roster
- Report: Cavs don’t have any ‘untouchables’ on roster as rumors involving Ben Simmons heat up
- Report: 76ers would want Cavs to make extreme concession in potential deal for Ben Simmons
- Report: Stephen Curry ‘loves Darius Garland a lot,’ thinks he’s ‘gonna be a flat-out star’
- Report: David Griffin wanted to hire former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue before he chose Clippers over Pelicans
- Report: Cavs make changes to coaching staff ahead of 2021-22 season
- LeBron James tells fans to vote for Iman Shumpert after dazzling ‘Dancing With the Stars’ appearance
- Kevin Durant marvels at Iman Shumpert’s ‘elite activity’ during ‘Dancing With the Stars’ appearance
Darius Garland says he’s adding things Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving do to his game
- Updated: September 24, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is on a great trajectory, and many Cavs fans think he’ll be a superstar in the near future.
Given some of the players that he is styling his game after, it’s no surprise that he has the look of a future superstar.
The youngster recently spoke about a few players who inspire his style of play.
“I watch a lot of guys,” Garland said during a podcast appearance. “Stephen Curry. Kyrie Irving. Chris Paul. I like Damian Lillard a lot. I try to take bits of pieces in their games and put them in mine.”
When fans think of Curry, Irving, Paul and Lillard, they likely associate those players with a few different things. Elite ball-handling is likely one of those things as well as fantastic playmaking and 3-point shooting.
Many of those skills can be seen in Garland’s game. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He shot 45.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.
The former first-round pick would love to take his game to the next level in the 2021-22 season, and during the podcast appearance, he even talked about his desire to help the Cavs snatch a playoff bid.
The upcoming season will be Garland’s third at the NBA level. Time will tell how his campaign unfolds.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login