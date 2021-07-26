Basketball Reference places Kevin Love above Giannis Antetokounmpo in Hall of Fame probability list

With the 2020-21 NBA season officially being over, Basketball Reference updated numerous players’ odds to make the Hall of Fame one day.

Although Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love had an awful season, he still has a higher chance of making the prestigious club than 2021 champion Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Hall of Fame odds after the playoffs are always a good barometer of where guys stand. What do you think of these percentages? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WdaHfFkUwe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 26, 2021

Love, 32, has been on the decline over the last few years.

In fact, he put up some of the lowest number of his career this past season. The veteran collected just 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 25 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

While Love was an important member on the Cavs’ 2016 title team, he doesn’t appear to have the resume to top someone of Antetokounmpo’s caliber.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo has a championship, NBA Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year award and two MVP trophies under his belt. The international superstar averaged a whopping 30.2 points, 12.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game during the 2021 playoffs.

Nonetheless, it appears both players will make the decorated Hall of Fame one day. Although Love may not have the same accolades as Antetokounmpo, his impact on the league in the way he vulnerably opened up the door for others to converse about mental health was monumental.