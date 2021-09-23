Report: Cavs don’t have any ‘untouchables’ on roster as rumors involving Ben Simmons heat up

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their eyes on Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons.

As trade rumors heat up around the three-time All-Star, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com is reporting that the Cavs don’t have untouchables on their roster.

“Sources maintain the Cavs don’t have any ‘untouchables,'” wrote Fedor. “However, prized rookie Evan Mobley and rising point guard Darius Garland are closest to that designation. The likelihood of either player being moved is incredibly low. That leaves Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro and future first-rounders to help cajole a Simmons deal.”

The 25-year-old Simmons was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

While Simmons gained lofty praise during his first few years in the league, his stock took a huge hit during last season’s playoffs. He averaged a career-low 11.9 points per game in the 2021 postseason.

Furthermore, the 76ers lost to the youthful Atlanta Hawks in the second round. Simmons’ disappointing performance led people within the organization to question his potential impact, which has made the youngster adamant about not returning to Philadelphia.

The Cavs are one of the teams Simmons is open to joining, partly due to his relationship with Garland.

The Cavs have missed the playoffs for the last three years. Acquiring a player of Simmons’ caliber could certainly change that trend.