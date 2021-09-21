- LeBron James tells fans to vote for Iman Shumpert after dazzling ‘Dancing With the Stars’ appearance
- Updated: September 21, 2021
Former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James got pumped up on Twitter over his former teammate’s performance on “Dancing With the Stars.”
Iman Shumpert put on a show for everyone to see.
Ayyyyeeeeeee!!!!!! Let’s go @imanshumpert! Make sure y’all go vote for him ASAP! https://t.co/8chYbuEcWI
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 21, 2021
James is the second NBA superstar to give Shumpert a shout-out for his performance on the show. Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets also gave Shumpert some props.
James and Shumpert were teammates on the Cavs. The two players helped the team win the NBA title in 2016, which is something that fans in Cleveland will never forget.
Shumpert has career averages of 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Shumpert last played for the Nets. He appeared in just two games during the 2020-21 season.
