Report: Cavs announce long-term partnership with major gaming brand

With the 2021-22 NBA season rapidly approaching, the Cleveland Cavaliers have locked down a partnership with a major gaming brand.

The Cavs will team up with Fubo Gaming in a “long-term partnership.”

“The Cleveland Cavaliers and Fubo Gaming announced a long-term partnership Wednesday, marking the latter company’s first sponsorship with an NBA franchise,” wrote Marc Bona of Cleveland.com. “It means beginning this season, you’ll be seeing a lot more of the Fubo Gaming brand in the arena, including signage on television, references on the radio and a presence on Cavs digital channels.”

It sounds like the Cavaliers’ passionate fan base was part of the reason Fubo Gaming was interested in teaming up with the organization.

“We’re thrilled to have our first NBA team partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, an innovative sports franchise known to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the league,” Fubo Gaming president Scott Butera said of the partnership.

Cavs fans should probably get familiar with Fubo Gaming’s name, because it will likely be seen all over the place going forward.

The Cavs are clearly making a handful of business decisions as the 2021-22 season approaches.

Cleveland has high hopes for the upcoming campaign, and the team is hoping to surprise some folks by making the postseason. If the Cavs were to make the playoffs, it would be the organization’s first postseason berth since LeBron James’ departure.

The Cavaliers will open their season later this month against the Memphis Grizzlies.