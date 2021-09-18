- Richard Jefferson says Channing Frye can tell Evan Mobley where ‘all the strip clubs are’ in Cleveland
Richard Jefferson says Channing Frye can tell Evan Mobley where ‘all the strip clubs are’ in Cleveland
- Updated: September 18, 2021
Former Cleveland Cavaliers players Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson recently spoke with rookie Evan Mobley.
At one point during their conversation, the former Cavs players joked about telling Mobley where all of the strip clubs are in Cleveland.
“Channing can tell you where all the strip clubs are, too,” Jefferson said.
Mobley reacted by simply laughing off the comment.
The 20-year-old Mobley surely has other things on his mind. He’s set to enter his first season at the NBA level, and many folks have high hopes for him.
The 7-footer spent one season at the University of Southern California before getting picked by the Cavs in the 2021 NBA Draft. During his time at USC, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The big man is going to bring a lot to the table for Cleveland. He figures to be a bit of a project, but in due time, the Cavs are hoping that their investment in the youngster will pay off.
Cleveland is looking to make the playoffs in the upcoming season for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.
