Evan Mobley shares favorite Cavs player of all time not named LeBron James

Evan Mobley, who is about to start his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was recently asked on an episode of the podcast “Road Trippin’” who his favorite Cav of all time, other than LeBron James, is.

The big man gave an answer that should be obvious, at least to some.

“I’d probably say Kyrie [Irving],” responded Mobley.

Longtime Cavs fans may have an issue with Mobley’s answer, given that stars such as Mark Price, Larry Nance and Brad Daugherty once played for the team.

It was with the Cavs that Irving went from a hot prospect to one of the NBA’s elite. He won the NBA championship in 2016 while playing with James, and he hit one of the most memorable shots in NBA Finals history late in Game 7 to make the triumph possible.

The 2016 playoffs marked Irving’s coming-out party where he became widely recognized as a bonafide star and clutch player.

Although he is now playing for the Brooklyn Nets, chances are that in the long run, Cavs fans will have a warm place in their hearts for the New Jersey native.