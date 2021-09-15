New Cavs assistant coach speaks on what excites him most about team’s roster

Last month, the Cleveland Cavaliers hired Sidney Lowe to be a part of the team’s coaching staff.

He recently revealed what excites him the most about Cleveland’s roster.

“Well, the first thing that excites me is that they are good guys,” Lowe said to Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. “When everything was done with the agreement and it was announced, I reached out to the players. I texted all the players just to introduce myself; again, some of them obviously knew me. But I reached out to them to introduce myself and let them know that I was going to be with the team and that I was looking forward to working with them. And every last one of them texted me back, and it was like, almost immediately, ‘Welcome, coach, and looking forward to working with you.’ And so that right there was good. And then I talked to a couple of guys on the phone and just talking to them and hearing voices, I heard how excited they were. So I was excited about that part of it. “I’m excited about the opportunity to teach these guys and work with these guys, to grow with them and to help them grow. That, to me, is exciting. When you have some young guys, and you could have a starting point, and now you’re working at a goal, and you’re watching them continuously grow, that’s exciting. That’s exciting for me. And so, I like obviously the staff that we have here, a bunch of great guys that have great attitudes. I mean, it’s great around here in the office and knowing and understanding that we have work to do and we have to maximize these guys’ talent as much as we can to help Coach [J.B.] Bickerstaff; that’s our job. It’s our job as assistant coaches is to do our job to make it easy for him. And so I’m excited about that.”

It certainly seems like there is a great culture in place within the Cavs organization. That’s often a major key to success when it comes to a rebuild.

Cleveland’s roster features a lot of young players who are trying to prove themselves in the NBA. It sounds like Lowe is excited to make an impact on those players.

Lowe had a short NBA career as a player. He averaged 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game over four seasons in the league.

Since Lowe was a backcourt player during his playing days, he could potentially help out youngsters like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Both of those players have exceptionally bright futures, and Lowe would presumably love to help them improve.

The Cavs are looking to surprise some folks and make the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.