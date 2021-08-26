J.B. Bickerstaff speaks highly of Cavs’ new coaching addition

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had some major praise for the newest addition to the Cavs’ coaching staff.

Sidney Lowe, who was an assistant coach for five seasons under Mike Fratello with the Cavs, is now returning to the franchise as an assistant coach.

“Sidney brings a wealth of coaching experience and familiarity to our staff,” Bickerstaff said in a press release. “He is a great teacher of the game and his ability to build lasting relationships across the board is integral to the growth of our overall culture here in Cleveland. Sidney also brings all of the character traits we value as a human being – loyalty, trust and integrity. I look forward to working with him and building something special together with our young and talented roster.”

Lowe began coaching in the NBA in 1992 and spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons.

As a player, Lowe played in the NBA for four seasons. He averaged 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Lowe brings a wealth of experience to the Cavs and should be a solid addition on Bickerstaff’s coaching staff as they try to bring the Cavs back to the playoffs.