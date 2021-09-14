- Basketball training guru issues heavy praise for Collin Sexton after ‘amazing week of work’
- Updated: September 14, 2021
Basketball training guru Stanley Remy had nothing but good things to say about Cleveland Cavalier star Collin Sexton after an “amazing week of work.”
It certainly looks like Sexton has been putting in work this offseason. The youngster would presumably love to take his game to the next level in the 2021-22 campaign.
Sexton is one of the best young scorers in the NBA. His scoring averages have increased in each year of his NBA career so far. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.
The former first-round pick also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season. If he were to improve upon his playmaking ability, he’d have a chance at becoming one of the best offensive guards in the league.
The 22-year-old still has plenty of time to grow into an elite player. That’s one of the benefits of entering the league at such a young age.
Sexton headlines an extremely exciting Cavs core. Although he has been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason, it seems like Cleveland is open to the idea of inking him to a long-term deal.
Time will tell how long he stays with the organization.
