Report: Kevin Love has ‘no interest’ in negotiating buyout with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love reportedly has “no interest” in negotiating a buyout with the team.

“Five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love has no interest in negotiating a buyout on the two years, $60 million left on his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN on Saturday,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski. “‘There have been no talks with Cleveland on a buyout, nor is there any interest from Kevin in doing a buyout,’ Schwartz told ESPN. “The Cavaliers have periodically explored trading Love — a scenario that he’s supports — but have been unable to find a deal that they’re willing to execute, sources said.”

This is huge news for the Cavaliers.

It was recently reported that Love and the Cavs were making progress on a buyout agreement. That no longer sounds like the case. The two sides are seemingly going to stay together longer than expected.

Many folks feel that Love has overstayed his welcome with the Cavs. He was a very productive player at one point, and he helped the team win the NBA title in the 2015-16 season, but his best days are behind him now.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged just 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

It sounds like the Cavs are going to have to move forward with the veteran being a part of their roster.