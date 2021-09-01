Jarrett Allen says Cavs are going 82-0 after seeing crazy proposed starting lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen took to Twitter and joked that the Cavs would go 82-0 with an insane hypothetical lineup consisting of only big men.

There’s presumably no situation where the Cavs would actually roll with a lineup like this, but one thing is for sure: The team has no shortage of frontcourt depth.

Allen is arguably the most important player in the Cavs’ frontcourt. He was a double-double machine in the 2020-21 season, averaging 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley highlight some of the new additions to Cleveland’s frontcourt. Markkanen was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal last week, and Mobley was added in the 2021 NBA Draft. Both players figure to play key roles for the team in the 2021-22 season.

Tacko Fall is another new face, though he projects to play a smaller role. Still, he’s been a fan favorite ever since his career in the NBA began.

Kevin Love, meanwhile, has an uncertain future with the organization. It seems like both sides want to part ways, but Love reportedly isn’t interested in negotiating a buyout.

It will be interesting to see what the depth chart looks like when the 2021-22 season rolls around.