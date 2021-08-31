Report: Cavs agree to 1-year deal with Tacko Fall

The Cleveland Cavaliers have just made a move to bolster their frontcourt.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with center Tacko Fall.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall, agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes of @BDA_Sports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fall played his first two NBA seasons in Boston. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2021

Tacko Fall, a source tells @clevelanddotcom, will be receiving a camp deal from #Cavs. Similar to Thon Maker last year. Fall will come to camp and compete for one of the final roster spots or a two-way contract. (Now I’m getting back to my vacation). — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 1, 2021

Fall is 7-foot-5, weighs 311 pounds and is 25 years of age. In two years with the Boston Celtics, he got little playing time but became a fan favorite.

During his time with Boston, he averaged 2.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 6.5 minutes per game.

Fall may not play much in Cleveland, but when he does, he could give the team another legitimate rim protector. This past season, shot blocking and overall defense were big weaknesses for the Cavs.

Fall can also be a project for the Cavs to develop over time.

The team recently traded Larry Nance Jr., who was a significant part of its frontcourt, and could soon be losing five-time All-Star Kevin Love.