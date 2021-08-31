 Report: Cavs agree to 1-year deal with Tacko Fall | Cavaliers Nation
The Cleveland Cavaliers have just made a move to bolster their frontcourt.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with center Tacko Fall.

Fall is 7-foot-5, weighs 311 pounds and is 25 years of age. In two years with the Boston Celtics, he got little playing time but became a fan favorite.

During his time with Boston, he averaged 2.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 6.5 minutes per game.

Fall may not play much in Cleveland, but when he does, he could give the team another legitimate rim protector. This past season, shot blocking and overall defense were big weaknesses for the Cavs.

Fall can also be a project for the Cavs to develop over time.

The team recently traded Larry Nance Jr., who was a significant part of its frontcourt, and could soon be losing five-time All-Star Kevin Love.

