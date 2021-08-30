Ricky Rubio ‘tired’ of being traded, excited to see what role he will play on Cavs

This offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Ricky Rubio in an attempt to infuse the team with some veteran leadership.

The point guard admitted that he is “tired” of bouncing around from team to team.

“I am a little tired,” he admitted regarding being traded for the third time in the last ten months. “Ultimately, every player like me prefers stability, especially now with my family also needing stability.”

Rubio, a native of Spain, is about to start his 11th season in the NBA. He has played for three different teams in the past three seasons.

Overall, he has career averages of 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. At age 30, he should still have plenty left in his tank.

“I am indeed a bit tired, but I have been in the NBA for ten years now and I know how it works,” he added, citing his previous experience on being able to adjust to his new team. “At the end of the day, everyone tries to be ready to adapt to a new environment. You must be mentally prepared for this. But everything takes time.”

The Cavs are seemingly hoping he will augment the playmaking of the young and emerging Darius Garland. Rubio will also give the team more depth in the backcourt, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding the future of Collin Sexton.

“It will be difficult at first, but I hope I can adapt as I have in other teams,” he mentioned previewing Cleveland. “I am looking forward to seeing what my role will be there.”

The Cavs are hoping Rubio will stick in Cleveland and spend the rest of his NBA career helping them return to prominence.