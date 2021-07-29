- Report: Cavs reveal long-term intentions with Ricky Rubio
Report: Cavs reveal long-term intentions with Ricky Rubio
- Updated: July 29, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ long-term intentions with their recent acquisition of guard Ricky Rubio have reportedly been revealed.
The team intends to keep the veteran around for next season.
#Cavs are planning to keep Ricky Rubio, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Finding a reliable, veteran point guard was one of their primary goals this offseason.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) July 29, 2021
The Cavs agreed on a deal to obtain Rubio, a 2022 second-round pick and cash from the Minnesota Timberwolves in return for forward Taurean Prince hours before the 2021 NBA Draft.
In Rubio, the Cavs get a proven veteran who has sharp skills and solid experience. The guard has played in league for about a decade. He holds career averages of 11.0 points, 7.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Following Cavs stalwart Matthew Dellavedova’s decision to sign overseas, the Cavs lacked an experienced backup guard heading into the offseason. Certainly, Rubio is a robust answer in the wake of Dellavedova’s newly-created void.
Furthermore, Rubio figures to be a mentor to rising star Darius Garland. The 21-year Garland averaged a career-high 17.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game last season.
