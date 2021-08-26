Video: Evan Mobley seen putting in work at 3-point line during recent workout

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley was seen knocking down some shots from long range during a recent workout.

Evan Mobley from distance you simply love to see it (via theguardwhisperer/IG) pic.twitter.com/YiCIy7PTI4 — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) August 26, 2021

Mobley figures to be a bit of a project early on, but the sky is the limit for him. If he’s able to add a consistent 3-point shot to his arsenal, he could become a force to be reckoned with.

Mobley shot 30.0 percent from 3-point land in his lone collegiate season. He didn’t pull up from long range very often, but when he did, his shooting potential was evident.

Overall, the first-round pick averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game at the University of Southern California.

His impressive campaign led the Cavs to select him with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Once he fills in his 7-foot frame with some muscle, he’ll be well on his way to a successful NBA career. He’s part of a very bright future in Cleveland.