- Video: Evan Mobley seen putting in work at 3-point line during recent workout
- Ja Morant offers strong reaction to trade rumors linking Cavs and Grizzlies
- Report: 2 wing players open to joining Cavs, while 3rd is ‘target of interest’
- Report: Cavs interested in prying away Dillon Brooks or Kyle Anderson from Grizzlies
- J.R. Smith blasts House of Highlights for posting a TikTok about him being ‘off the Henny’ at college
- Oddsmakers say Cavs have 2nd-most stressed fan base in NBA
- Report: Opposing teams are still in ‘let’s see if we can rip off the Cavs’ mode
- Report: Cavs looking to use Kevin Love in similar way Nets utilize Blake Griffin
- Report: Cavs showing interest in EuroLeague guard
- Report: Cavs looked at trades involving Cedi Osman this offseason
Video: Evan Mobley seen putting in work at 3-point line during recent workout
- Updated: August 26, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley was seen knocking down some shots from long range during a recent workout.
Evan Mobley from distance you simply love to see it
(via theguardwhisperer/IG) pic.twitter.com/YiCIy7PTI4
— Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) August 26, 2021
Mobley figures to be a bit of a project early on, but the sky is the limit for him. If he’s able to add a consistent 3-point shot to his arsenal, he could become a force to be reckoned with.
Mobley shot 30.0 percent from 3-point land in his lone collegiate season. He didn’t pull up from long range very often, but when he did, his shooting potential was evident.
Overall, the first-round pick averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game at the University of Southern California.
His impressive campaign led the Cavs to select him with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Once he fills in his 7-foot frame with some muscle, he’ll be well on his way to a successful NBA career. He’s part of a very bright future in Cleveland.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login