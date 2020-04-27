Cavs Legend Mark Price Has Hilarious Reaction After Watching Episode 3 of ‘The Last Dance’

Amid episode three of “The Last Dance,” fans got to relive Michael Jordan’s famous game-winner over the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 1989 playoffs.

While everyone was amused by the captivating shot, former Cavs star Mark Price was relieved the moment had finally passed.

At least our episode #TheShot is over in episode 3 of #LastDance. Now maybe I can enjoy the rest of it, lol! — Mark Price (@Mark25Price) April 27, 2020

Price, 56, played on the Cavs for nine seasons.

After becoming one of the best players in franchise history, Price had his number retired by the Cavs in 1999. After all, he led the Cavs through some battles against the Chicago Bulls legend, who is regarded as the greatest player of all time.

Episode three of the documentary portrays Jordan’s series-clinching buzzer-beater against Cleveland, which is a heartbreaking memory for Price and members of the Cavs. Jordan curtailed all of the Cavs’ championship hopes during his tenure in the league.

The Cavs came close to the NBA Finals in 1992. However, the Bulls dismantled the Cavs in the 1992 Eastern Conference Finals in six games.

Yet, it wasn’t just Cleveland who couldn’t elude the Bulls during the 1990s; Jordan led the Bulls to six championships over the decade.

Price has career averages of 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.