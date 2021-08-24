J.R. Smith blasts House of Highlights for posting a TikTok about him being ‘off the Henny’ at college

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith recently enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University.

It wasn’t long before popular social media page House of Highlights made a joke at Smith’s expense. As a result, Smith responded with some tough words directed at the video.

Similar jokes regarding Smith and the alcoholic drink have been around for years. In fact, Smith has gone out of his way to clarify that he actually hates Hennessy.

Clearly, Smith is upset that House of Highlights chose to focus on the joke rather than Smith’s recent accomplishments. The two-time NBA champion recently gained approval to play golf at the collegiate level.

Hopefully, this is the last time Smith has to endure immature humor of this kind.