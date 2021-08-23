- Report: Opposing teams are still in ‘let’s see if we can rip off the Cavs’ mode
- Updated: August 23, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers could trade forward Larry Nance Jr. to help with needs at other positions, but it appears a fair deal has yet to materialize.
According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, other teams in the NBA are trying to “rip off” the Cavs in a potential trade.
“At any rate, the trade offers for Nance have been there all offseason,” Amico wrote. “But according to Hoops Wire sources, none have been very good. In fact, it appears that other teams are still in ‘let’s see if we can rip off the Cavs’ mode.”
The Cavs, who are in the middle of a rebuild, would be smart not to trade Nance for less than his worth this offseason.
Even though he missed a lot of the 2020-21 season, Nance still averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.
The Cavs have a solid young core that features Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro.
If Nance is dealt, it would only make sense if the Cavs acquired a player that would help this team’s current timeline.
Cleveland finished the 2020-21 season with a 22-50 record.
