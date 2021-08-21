- Evan Mobley’s humble reaction to getting 78 player rating in NBA 2K22
Evan Mobley’s humble reaction to getting 78 player rating in NBA 2K22
- Updated: August 21, 2021
The ratings for NBA 2K22 are out, and Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley received a rating of 78.
He seemed to be okay with it, although he still wants to be better.
@evanmobley is #3 draft pick for the @cavs with a 78!
⬆️ or ⬇️ y’all? pic.twitter.com/jNbdGDJmcm
— Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021
“I’d say hopefully an 80, and then get up to 85,” said Mobley when asked what he thought his rating was, and where he hoped to increase it to.
Mobley was the third player chosen in last month’s NBA draft. He has ample potential to become a very good player in the coming years, and he is expected to give the Cavs more of an inside presence.
Mobley is a good rebounder and defender, is very athletic and seems to have the ability to eventually become a legitimate scoring threat.
In one season with the University of Southern California Trojans, the Southern California native averaged 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
There is still some uncertainty about what Cleveland’s frontcourt as a whole will look like come opening night. Veteran big man Kevin Love could end up being on the move one way or another, as the team has repeatedly tried to deal him.
The market for him, however, has been lacking.
