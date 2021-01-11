Kevin Porter Jr. highlights relationship with Carmelo Anthony as he remains away from Cavs

After an impressive rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Porter Jr. has had a rough start to his sophomore campaign with the team.

Porter has yet to play a single game in his second season in Cleveland as he’s been dealing with personal issues and is away from the team. However, he’s been keeping busy with on-court work with Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.

Although Porter didn’t make headlines like Zion Williamson or Ja Morant as a top-flight rookie last year, the University of Southern California product is a promising young player on the rise if he can get his act together.

The fact that Porter is staying active and on the court during this hiatus period is a good sign. The top priority for the Cavs moving forward with Porter is hoping he focuses on basketball and stays out of trouble off the floor.

The real question will be whether he can put it all together when he returns and if his presence will be a welcome addition to two potential stars on the rise in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

The Cavs may have a promising future with their young core coming together. Whether Porter will be a valuable part of that future in Cleveland remains to be seen.